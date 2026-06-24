The Catastrophism Debate, an interview with Randall Carlson

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Could some of Earth's biggest transformations have happened faster than we think? The catastrophism debate explores whether rare but powerful events may have played a larger role in shaping landscapes, climates, and geological history than traditionally assumed. From ancient impacts to massive environmental shifts, the discussion challenges researchers to consider multiple possibilities while examining the evidence. Watch the latest interview for more context and discover why this topic continues to spark curiosity and debate across scientific communities.
#ScienceDiscussion #EarthHistory #Geology #NaturalWorld #BigQuestions
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