Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 31, 2024

Episode 2293 - Trump guilt! Are we living in a Banana Republic? ◦ New executive order being pushed. How will this affect our massive immigration issues? ◦ Planet Earth’s spiritual battle. How does the push for 5G/6G play a part? ◦ 8 things you can do for your health. Weight management and lowering cholesterol naturally. ◦ Our old website and our NEW WEBSITE! Please email/call us with questions or concerns. Teamhealthmasters.com High energy must listen show!
