Who Taught The Apostle Paul

The Apostle Paul
was one who was brought to be an apostle “born out of due time.” In other words
called after the ascension of Jesus. An
Apostle is one who was called directly by the living Lord. Paul encountered Jesus on the Damascus
Road. Paul was the most Jewish of all
the Jews. Taught by the great
Gamaliel. He knew the Jewish scriptures
by heart. He was totally dedicated to
God and the law. No wonder God called a
man who was zealous for the law to reach the Gentiles with the GRACE of
God.
