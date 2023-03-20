Create New Account
Who Taught The Apostle Paul
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Yesterday

The Apostle Paul was one who was brought to be an apostle “born out of due time.” In other words called after the ascension of Jesus.  An Apostle is one who was called directly by the living Lord.  Paul encountered Jesus on the Damascus Road.  Paul was the most Jewish of all the Jews.  Taught by the great Gamaliel.  He knew the Jewish scriptures by heart.  He was totally dedicated to God and the law.  No wonder God called a man who was zealous for the law to reach the Gentiles with the GRACE of God. 

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

