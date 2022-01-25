HOW TO EAT A PINE TREE - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
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SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-pinetree/
Michael Hoffman of Food Forest Montana joins us today to introduce us to the concept of food forests by teaching us . . . how to eat a pine tree? Learn about the abundance growing right under your nose in this edition of #SolutionsWatch.