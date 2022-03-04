Putin Delivers Speech on Moral Crisis of Western States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
He mentions satanism and pedophilia as products of a moral crisis engineered by western governments themselves.
In 2016, Putin warned of an international push for a New World Order that will remove national sovereignty. Putin said that states are abandoning their moral values, that are rooted in Christianity, which will cause people to lose their human dignity and be the downfall of Western civilization. He also states the political correctness in these countries will lead to the legitimization of parties that promote the propaganda of pedophilia.
Cred: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qi1uzyicIzRQ/