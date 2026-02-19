💬🇮🇷 Trump gave Iran "10-15 days to make a deal."

This could mean probably much sooner, like last time?

This is Ramadan, Feb 17th - March 19th. Will he dare?

Is the Grouping Ready Near Iran?📝

As the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group approaches the combat zone in the Middle East, tension is rising. The main question is not whether the US will strike, but when.

Donald Trump stated that Iran will receive a "mind-blowing thrashing", adding that little time remains - about 10 days (the time needed to form a full-fledged grouping in the Middle East).

🔻And they have grounds for this:

➡️The buildup of American presence is visible, with nearly 142 tactical aviation units in the summer operation.

As of February 19, over 140 tactical aircraft have gathered at Middle Eastern bases. Another 7 F-22s have departed the US, likely heading towards Iran.

Additionally, 5 E-11As are in Saudi Arabia, acting as air relay and communication nodes for special forces.

➡️There were more refueling aircraft at Middle Eastern bases in summer. Some are now positioned at intermediate bases in Spain and the Azores, with more flights expected.

➡️The naval component will be stronger in February, with the arrival of the Gerald Ford, compared to summer 2025.

🖍The US is almost ready to conduct a military operation against Iran. The aircraft carrier strike group will arrive in the eastern Mediterranean by late February, with increased activity expected.

🚩Compared to Venezuela, more extensive movements are visible in the Middle East, primarily due to logistics and distant deployment.

🏳️The number of military transport flights to the Middle East exceeds summer levels, and the reconnaissance circuit has been strengthened.

❗️The only difference is that strategic bombers were stationed at Diego Garcia, and a strategic submarine with Tomahawks was in the region in summer 2025, which may already be moving there.

