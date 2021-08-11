X22 REPORT - Watch NYC, Watch CA, The World Is Watching, Day Zero

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The [DS] is panicking. Andrew Cuomo has now resigned, this was the [DS] sacrificial lamb now they will move forward with the rest of their plan. The election fraud is now being shown the world. Mike Lindell is holding his Cyber Symposium and it was cyber attacked before it started, he backup systems in place. The people must see it all, and Mike and team are presenting hard facts and evidence and showing the pattern of the cheating. @Jack put out a strange message day 0. The world is watching.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.