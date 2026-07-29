Dr. Fauci's Diary

Anthony Fauci’s Pardon To Be Revoked?!

You can’t make up this sh!t.

God willing, this is a mop-up story — and he has been tribunaled and processed.

This [Fauxi] actor is a double.

The real creature was taken out several years ago.





The full episode is linked below.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (29 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/G3jUN5HQB60