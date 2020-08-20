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BOOM $16.5M SETTLEMENT REACHED IN CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT OVER MASS ARRESTS DURING 2010 G20 SUMMIT!!!
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20 views • August 20, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


This is a huge win for the people vs the state! A $16.5M settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit for the over 1,100 people wrongfully arrested at the G20 summit in Toronto in 2010. Press For Truth’s award winning film “Into The Fire” documented the event and called for a public inquiry and justice for the victims and it has taken 10 years but the moment has finally arrived! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth expresses his joy over this excellent news which in 2020 is extremely rare! Chalk one up for the good guys!!

Sources:

Into The Fire - Full Film
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=zejD0UkMGGY

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/settlement-class-action-g20-summit-1.5689329

Into The Fire - Behind The Music
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDxVA9vX1Q1b/

https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2015/06/27/adam-nobody-and-the-video-clip-that-changed-everything.html

https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
Keywords
torontog20 summitpolicecanadamass arrests2010press for truthagent provocateursclass-action lawsuitpressfortruth
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