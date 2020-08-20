BOOM $16.5M SETTLEMENT REACHED IN CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT OVER MASS ARRESTS DURING 2010 G20 SUMMIT!!!

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pressfortruth
This is a huge win for the people vs the state! A $16.5M settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit for the over 1,100 people wrongfully arrested at the G20 summit in Toronto in 2010. Press For Truth’s award winning film “Into The Fire” documented the event and called for a public inquiry and justice for the victims and it has taken 10 years but the moment has finally arrived! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth expresses his joy over this excellent news which in 2020 is extremely rare! Chalk one up for the good guys!!
Sources:
Into The Fire - Full Film
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=zejD0UkMGGY
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/settlement-class-action-g20-summit-1.5689329
Into The Fire - Behind The Music
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDxVA9vX1Q1b/
https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2015/06/27/adam-nobody-and-the-video-clip-that-changed-everything.html
https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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