© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2013 SUPREME COURT RULING: GET JABBED WITH A GMO AND YOU ARE OWNED PROPERTY.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 03, 2021
This is from 8 years ago. (How did they know) So the governments and corporations own the quackzine so now they own you. However don't feel bad, they have felt that way your entire life. You have always been thought of as government property. You and I are the assets of the corporation. Source: Pirate Pete. More more more:
ACTOR MURDERED BY MODERNA - Ed Asners advice - "Do it get it over with"...He did.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEznFKoA7tc1/
ACTOR MURDERED BY MODERNA - Ed Asners advice - "Do it get it over with"...He did.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEznFKoA7tc1/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.