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How the EC Day and Night Bands Work
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157 views • October 29, 2021
THE CRUCIAL IMPORTANCE OF REGULAR GROUNDING What is Grounding (Earthing)?
Human beings are bio-electrical beings, functioning largely electrically and living on planet Earth, an electrical planet. Research has shown that direct contact with the Earth (ground) causes an uptake of electrons into the body (infusion of energy) which provides massive health benefits. Grounding can be seen as a kind of ‘electrical nutrition’ for the mind and body.
Benefits
Nourishment with Earth’s electrical energy gets the body-mind back into balance. It increases biorhythm coherence, stimulates self-healing mechanisms, improves sleep and relieves pain and inflammation amongst other benefits that it confers. Overall, Grounding reduces stress and especially oxidative stress. Anyone who walks or runs barefoot on the beach or just walks barefoot or places their bare feet on a conductive floor mat, especially regularly, will have experienced these benefits. On the other hand, preventing contact of the body with the ground, especially through wearing shoes with earth-insulating soles or not sleeping on the ground or on a grounding bed or not using a conductive earthing foot-plate most of the time can throw the body-mind into a state of imbalance. Disconnecting from the Earth causes or worsens inflammation and pain, insomnia and many other symptoms and conditions. Grounding is crucial for a healthy, revitalized body-mind.
Grounding – A Powerful Natural Anti-inflammatory
The underlying pathophysiological mechanism of virtually all chronic diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, is systemic inflammation. Regular Grounding enables the transfer of electrons (which are negatively charged) to flow into the body and neutralize highly-destructive free radicals (which are positively charged).
“The moment your foot touches the Earth, or you connect to the Earth through a wire, your physiology changes. An immediate normalization begins. And an anti-inflammatory switch is turned on. People stay inflamed because they never connect with the Earth, the source of free electrons which can neutralize the free radicals in the body that cause disease and cellular destruction. Earthing is the easiest and most profound lifestyle change anyone can make.” Biophysicist James Oschman, Ph.D (Author, Energy Medicine: The Scientific Basis)
Electromagnetic Radiation
Exposure to electromagnetic radiation on an almost continuous basis today is a major cause of the production of free radicals in the body (oxidative stress) which damage and destroy cells and tissues. Grounding is a simple way to alleviate electromagnetic radiation toxicity. Nourishing the body-mind with Earth’s ‘electrical nutrition’ is non-negotiable in today’s world.
Do This Daily
Walk barefoot outside on (preferably wet) sand, grass or concrete for thirty to forty-five minutes – and feel the difference! You will enjoy a significantly improved level of health and well-being.
Protect Yourself From Harmful Electromagnetic Radiation With EC Devices
The EC Day Band keeps your body in a neutral state thus protecting you from the harmful effects of radiation during the day. It gives the body a grounding effect. On the other hand, the EC Night Band connects to Earth via an Earth wire and gives the body a constant supply of electrons from the Earth i.e. ‘electrical nutrition’ which reduces the destructive impact of radiation while you are asleep. See below for a pic of both the EC Day Band and EC Night Band.
Should you wish to purchase one or both bands please send a Whatsapp message or sms to 078 416 2673 or email to [email protected] for further details.
Thank you!
Human beings are bio-electrical beings, functioning largely electrically and living on planet Earth, an electrical planet. Research has shown that direct contact with the Earth (ground) causes an uptake of electrons into the body (infusion of energy) which provides massive health benefits. Grounding can be seen as a kind of ‘electrical nutrition’ for the mind and body.
Benefits
Nourishment with Earth’s electrical energy gets the body-mind back into balance. It increases biorhythm coherence, stimulates self-healing mechanisms, improves sleep and relieves pain and inflammation amongst other benefits that it confers. Overall, Grounding reduces stress and especially oxidative stress. Anyone who walks or runs barefoot on the beach or just walks barefoot or places their bare feet on a conductive floor mat, especially regularly, will have experienced these benefits. On the other hand, preventing contact of the body with the ground, especially through wearing shoes with earth-insulating soles or not sleeping on the ground or on a grounding bed or not using a conductive earthing foot-plate most of the time can throw the body-mind into a state of imbalance. Disconnecting from the Earth causes or worsens inflammation and pain, insomnia and many other symptoms and conditions. Grounding is crucial for a healthy, revitalized body-mind.
Grounding – A Powerful Natural Anti-inflammatory
The underlying pathophysiological mechanism of virtually all chronic diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, is systemic inflammation. Regular Grounding enables the transfer of electrons (which are negatively charged) to flow into the body and neutralize highly-destructive free radicals (which are positively charged).
“The moment your foot touches the Earth, or you connect to the Earth through a wire, your physiology changes. An immediate normalization begins. And an anti-inflammatory switch is turned on. People stay inflamed because they never connect with the Earth, the source of free electrons which can neutralize the free radicals in the body that cause disease and cellular destruction. Earthing is the easiest and most profound lifestyle change anyone can make.” Biophysicist James Oschman, Ph.D (Author, Energy Medicine: The Scientific Basis)
Electromagnetic Radiation
Exposure to electromagnetic radiation on an almost continuous basis today is a major cause of the production of free radicals in the body (oxidative stress) which damage and destroy cells and tissues. Grounding is a simple way to alleviate electromagnetic radiation toxicity. Nourishing the body-mind with Earth’s ‘electrical nutrition’ is non-negotiable in today’s world.
Do This Daily
Walk barefoot outside on (preferably wet) sand, grass or concrete for thirty to forty-five minutes – and feel the difference! You will enjoy a significantly improved level of health and well-being.
Protect Yourself From Harmful Electromagnetic Radiation With EC Devices
The EC Day Band keeps your body in a neutral state thus protecting you from the harmful effects of radiation during the day. It gives the body a grounding effect. On the other hand, the EC Night Band connects to Earth via an Earth wire and gives the body a constant supply of electrons from the Earth i.e. ‘electrical nutrition’ which reduces the destructive impact of radiation while you are asleep. See below for a pic of both the EC Day Band and EC Night Band.
Should you wish to purchase one or both bands please send a Whatsapp message or sms to 078 416 2673 or email to [email protected] for further details.
Thank you!
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