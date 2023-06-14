Why isn’t possible ALIEN LIFE the biggest news story EVER?

Glenn Beck
June 13, 2023
For a few years now, the Pentagon has hinted that possible alien life may actually exist. So, why then isn’t it the BIGGEST news story to ever hit planet Earth? Why does it seem like so many Americans — and others around the world — just don’t seem to care? Adam Curry, co-host of the podcast ‘No Agenda’ and a former MTV VJ, joins Glenn to discuss why this story is being talked about by our media so infrequently. Plus, Curry gives his own theory to the radar footage of UFO’s that has been released to the public over the last several years…
Glenn and Adam recently sat down for a full-length podcast interview.

