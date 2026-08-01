Chitins batteries; why they want us to eat insects

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Chitin is a highly carcinogenic biopolymer that is used in medicines, pesticides, fertilizers and as an edible film on foods. Chitosan-zinc electrolyte is used for high rate zinc metal batteries. Add to this the metals found in chemtrails and vaccines and you've got the ingredients to build up a technology driven system inside the body. Remember when the vaccinated could charge their phoned by holding them at the injection site? The body as a battery to run their beast system isn't that far fetched!!!