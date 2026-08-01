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Chitins batteries; why they want us to eat insects
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
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Chitin is a highly carcinogenic biopolymer that is used in medicines, pesticides, fertilizers and as an edible film on foods. Chitosan-zinc electrolyte is used for high rate zinc metal batteries. Add to this the metals found in chemtrails and vaccines and you've got the ingredients to build up a technology driven system inside the body. Remember when the vaccinated could charge their phoned by holding them at the injection site? The body as a battery to run their beast system isn't that far fetched!!!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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