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Dave Hodges & Celeste Solum (4/8/2020) -- Mark of the Beast -- 'They Actually Want to Kill This Generation Off'
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5702 views • April 09, 2020
The Globalists Are Making Their Final Move As the Tribulation Has Begun! Former FEMA Insider, Celeste Solum, Reveals All!!
Submitted by Dave Hodges on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

I recently interviewed a former member of FEMA, Celeste Solum. This interview had an emotional and spiritual impact on me. Celeste is a gentle soul, a committed Christian who strongly appears to be unwavering in her faith. Hoever, be warned America, her message is not for the faint of heart.

In the course of the following interview, Celeste made a compelling case that abject, Satanic evil has been unleashed on the planet. The globalists are making their move towards their depopulation goals and the total subjugation of the what’s left of the human race. The present lockdown is merely the first step towards this goal as they squeeze the life out of our economy, our civil liberties and right to continue to worship as we please.

Celeste revealed the two primary methods that the Deep State and their minions will employ should the people rise up against the present level of subjugation of our country and the world as a whole. The following information will produce demonstrable effects in your anxiety levels, your spirit of optimism and you will either turn towards Jesus in your moment of abject fear, or you will succumb to what’s is happening to our nation without so much as a whimper. Celeste believes that we are in the beginning of the Tribulation.

Celeste’s presentation contains absolutely no embellishment as her conclusions are based on irrefutable documentation. Here implied message came though loud and clear to me during the interview and I would sum it up in the following manner: “Resistance is futile, unless you know the Lord”.

Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/globalists-are-making-their-final-move-tribulation-has-begun-former-fema-insider-celeste-solum

------------------------- False Salvation — Is It Possible?
Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!

For more information, download and prove out the following teaching on the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ (the false teachers and preachers do NOT know the way; just as Jesus, Paul, Peter, James, Jude, and John all warned us!):

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
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dhsfemamark of the beastend timeslast daysdarpaguillotinenanobotscoronaviruscovid-19beheadings
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