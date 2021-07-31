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Further proof that our documentary “Righting History” is an accurate account of January 6th.
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82 views • July 31, 2021
https://twitter.com/JRMajewski/status/1421347697576054784
Further proof that our documentary “Righting History” is an accurate account of January 6th.
The 4 deaths were all due to Capitol Police actions. They killed innocent protesters.
https://StopHate.com/righting-history
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Further proof that our documentary “Righting History” is an accurate account of January 6th.
The 4 deaths were all due to Capitol Police actions. They killed innocent protesters.
https://StopHate.com/righting-history
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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