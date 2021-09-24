© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High Desert Homestead Free Range Eggs
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • September 24, 2021
Welcome to our 2nd video! High Desert Homestead Free Range Eggs. Just a little peak into our gaggle of hens and roosters living area. They have been free ranging since coming out from the chick area. They are very happy chickens and give us delicious, nutritious eggs. Thank you for watching.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.