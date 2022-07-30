Killing: Murder, Manslaughter, and Capital Punishment in the Bible

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My commentary on the 2022 Mattot-Masei Torah portions. Other videos cited: Abortion and the Bible - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D08M02FjYGY&t=2s Bible verses covered: Exodus 20:13 Deuteronomy 5:17 Numbers 35:15-25, 33-34 Other sources cited: https://mennoknight.wordpress.com/2009/04/30/the-whole-killing-vs-murder-contradiction/ Pic sources: https://www.euractiv.com/section/all/short_news/wide-support-for-abortion-law-reform-in-finland/ https://dailymontanan.com/2021/02/16/bill-that-would-reinstate-montanas-death-penalty-passes-house-vote/ Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun