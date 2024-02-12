Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Before the Eyes of the World - the Criminal #Israeli occupation Committed a Massacre in Rafah, south of the #Gaza Strip - 100 DEAD

The atrocious attacks results in more than 100 killed, over 200 wounded and dozens are missing as the casualties numbers continues to grow, most of them displaced children and women on the #Egyptian border, which the genocidal #Israeli occupation claimed were safe areas.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

