Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kathleen Marquardt Affirms Agenda 2030 was Conceived to Depopulate and Control Humanity
35 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |


Kathleen Marquardt has been warning people about the evils of Agenda 21 for over 30 years. She has been exposing the evil scheme of the globalists who are obsessed with having complete control over every person on the planet. Kathleen is the Vice President of the American Policy Center, and she’s unveiling the next level of the globalists’ plan: Agenda 2030. This freedom fighter discusses the massive movement to destroy individual property ownership and implement a worldwide inventory of all land, agriculture, construction, information, and even humans themselves. Even worse, she reveals that the globalists want to reduce the world’s population by 90 percent. Find out what we can do to push back against this satanic agenda.



TAKEAWAYS


The Activist’s Handbook is a great guide for fighting tyranny in your community 


Go to AmericanPolicy.org to learn more about setting up a community “Freedom Pod”


Agenda 2030 aims to accomplish 17 insidious goals that will dominate and subjugate the world’s population


Agenda 2030 is focused on destroying America because the U.S. was founded on Christianity and Godly morality



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Agenda 2030 Manifesto: https://bit.ly/3QIeJOq 

United Nations 2030 Agenda: https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda 

Climate Fact: https://www.cfact.org/

The Activist’s Handbook: https://amzn.to/3QFWqJp


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE AMERICAN POLICY CENTER

Website: https://americanpolicy.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americanpolicycenter/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
humanityglobalistsluciferianagenda 2030kathleen marquardtdepopulatesatanic elitestina griffinamerican policycounter culture mom show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket