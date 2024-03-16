Create New Account
The Biden administration is Blocking the Evacuation of a Rescue of Americans from Leaving War-Torn Haiti
Published 20 hours ago

The Biden administration is blocking the evacuation of people from Haiti.

The rescue of Americans from war-torn Haiti was organized by the private rescue mission Project DYNAMO. But the volunteers are shocked: the US government is blocking their efforts, reports the Daily Mail.

We are talking about the lives of forty people. The US State Department does not allow volunteers to ground private planes outside the US embassy in Port-au-Prince.



