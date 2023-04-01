Create New Account
How America Will Become A Dictatorship
APEX MENTALITY
Published 16 hours ago |

@Leather Apron Club How America Will Become A Dictatorship


This is bound to be controversial. Try your hardest to give my ideas genuine consideration. Many of us believe the current State of the US to be untenable, yet are hesitant to suggest solutions. Here is one, which although it may offend our sensibilities, offers a real chance at alleviating the current social, economic, and political disputes we are currently experiencing in the US.


