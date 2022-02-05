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Attorney Thomas Renz dropping some truth bombs to Sen. Ron Johnson. In Project SALUS in the weekly report to the DoD says specifically, 71% of new cases are in the fully vaxxed and 60% of hospitalizations are in the fully vaxxed.