© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seriously, It's A Threat To The Republic: The MSM Truly Sucks - Part 27
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • October 31, 2020
News, information & viewpoints that the MSM (& Big Tech) prefers to censor
Public Domain Music: Swan Lake Op.20 - Act III Pt.1 https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles listed below:
#1 https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/30/yes-media-are-rigging-election-against-half-the-country-heres-how/
#2 https://reclaimthenet.org/79-of-americans-think-the-news-media-is-politically-biased/
#3 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/geoffrey-dickens/2020/10/29/tank-93-newspapers-have-endorsed-joe-biden-so-far
#4 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/rich-noyes/2020/10/27/never-more-biased-tv-blasts-trump-92-negative-coverage-66-positive
#5 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/new-york-times-opinion-section-comes-unhinged-ahead-of-the-2020-election
#6 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/how-the-new-york-times-ruined-itself-in-the-trump-era
#7 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/geoffrey-dickens/2020/10/29/nine-worst-new-york-times-failed-hatchet-jobs-trump-era
#8 https://thepostmillennial.com/the-new-yorker-runs-antifa-propaganda-days-before-election/
#9 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/self-appointed-fact-checking-group-newsguard-gets-exposed-trying-smear-top-conservative-pages-facebook-election/
#10 https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/409619/ THE MEDIA CENSORSHIP APPEARS TO HAVE FAILED: Most voters believe Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s
#11 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2020/10/31/pbs-liberal-pundit-embarrassed-his-fellow-white-males-would-re-elect
#12 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2020/10/29/nbc-cbs-censor-fastest-growth-ever-abc-suppresses-trump
#13 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2020/10/30/msnbcs-ruhle-outraged-fox-actually-reporting-biden-scandal
#14 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2020/10/28/here-are-ten-moments-bobulinski-interview-liberal-media-will
#15 https://thepostmillennial.com/cnns-jake-tapper-blames-new-york-post-for-being-censored-by-twitter
#16 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2020/10/30/dnc-cnn-hypes-film-charging-voter-suppression-gop
#17 https://www.dailywire.com/news/kirstie-alley-rips-cnns-covid-coverage-fear-of-dying-is-their-mantra
#18 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2020/10/29/sick-msnbc-argues-venezuelan-americans-trump-chavez
#19 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/joseph-norris/2020/10/30/cnn-promotes-unhinged-philly-dem-threatening-put-trump-supporters
#20 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cnn-refuses-air-anti-biden-ad-even-though-accurate/
#21 https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/10/29/sports-reporter-calls-jack-nicklaus-endorsement-president-trump-divisive/
#22 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2020/10/29/cover-cnn-spends-68-mins-anonymous-zero-bobulinski-updated
#23 https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/30/wtf-politifact-says-its-mostly-true-that-pro-police-thin-blue-line-flag-at-trump-rally-is-an-anti-black-lives-matter-flag/
#24 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/30/nbc-creates-decoy-disinformation-story-protect-hunter-joe-biden/
#25 https://redstate.com/bradslager/2020/10/30/272429-n272429 Brian Stelter Laments a Lack of Coronavirus Briefings
#26 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2020/10/30/ha-cbs-news-president-claims-we-are-unbiased-we-are-seeking-truth
#27 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/10/28/nets-censor-senate-hearing-big-tech-censorship-hunter-biden
#28 https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-new-york-post-account-restored-by-twitter-in-major-victory-for-free-speech/
#29 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/corinne-weaver/2020/10/19/twitter-facebook-censored-trump-campaign-65-times-leave
#30 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/corinne-weaver/2020/10/28/big-tech-alters-election-policies-26-times-stop-social
#31 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/alec-schemmel/2020/10/28/tech-ceos-struggle-give-single-example-liberals-getting
Public Domain Music: Swan Lake Op.20 - Act III Pt.1 https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles listed below:
#1 https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/30/yes-media-are-rigging-election-against-half-the-country-heres-how/
#2 https://reclaimthenet.org/79-of-americans-think-the-news-media-is-politically-biased/
#3 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/geoffrey-dickens/2020/10/29/tank-93-newspapers-have-endorsed-joe-biden-so-far
#4 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/rich-noyes/2020/10/27/never-more-biased-tv-blasts-trump-92-negative-coverage-66-positive
#5 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/new-york-times-opinion-section-comes-unhinged-ahead-of-the-2020-election
#6 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/how-the-new-york-times-ruined-itself-in-the-trump-era
#7 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/geoffrey-dickens/2020/10/29/nine-worst-new-york-times-failed-hatchet-jobs-trump-era
#8 https://thepostmillennial.com/the-new-yorker-runs-antifa-propaganda-days-before-election/
#9 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/self-appointed-fact-checking-group-newsguard-gets-exposed-trying-smear-top-conservative-pages-facebook-election/
#10 https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/409619/ THE MEDIA CENSORSHIP APPEARS TO HAVE FAILED: Most voters believe Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s
#11 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2020/10/31/pbs-liberal-pundit-embarrassed-his-fellow-white-males-would-re-elect
#12 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2020/10/29/nbc-cbs-censor-fastest-growth-ever-abc-suppresses-trump
#13 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2020/10/30/msnbcs-ruhle-outraged-fox-actually-reporting-biden-scandal
#14 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2020/10/28/here-are-ten-moments-bobulinski-interview-liberal-media-will
#15 https://thepostmillennial.com/cnns-jake-tapper-blames-new-york-post-for-being-censored-by-twitter
#16 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2020/10/30/dnc-cnn-hypes-film-charging-voter-suppression-gop
#17 https://www.dailywire.com/news/kirstie-alley-rips-cnns-covid-coverage-fear-of-dying-is-their-mantra
#18 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2020/10/29/sick-msnbc-argues-venezuelan-americans-trump-chavez
#19 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/joseph-norris/2020/10/30/cnn-promotes-unhinged-philly-dem-threatening-put-trump-supporters
#20 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cnn-refuses-air-anti-biden-ad-even-though-accurate/
#21 https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/10/29/sports-reporter-calls-jack-nicklaus-endorsement-president-trump-divisive/
#22 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2020/10/29/cover-cnn-spends-68-mins-anonymous-zero-bobulinski-updated
#23 https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/30/wtf-politifact-says-its-mostly-true-that-pro-police-thin-blue-line-flag-at-trump-rally-is-an-anti-black-lives-matter-flag/
#24 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/30/nbc-creates-decoy-disinformation-story-protect-hunter-joe-biden/
#25 https://redstate.com/bradslager/2020/10/30/272429-n272429 Brian Stelter Laments a Lack of Coronavirus Briefings
#26 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2020/10/30/ha-cbs-news-president-claims-we-are-unbiased-we-are-seeking-truth
#27 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/10/28/nets-censor-senate-hearing-big-tech-censorship-hunter-biden
#28 https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-new-york-post-account-restored-by-twitter-in-major-victory-for-free-speech/
#29 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/corinne-weaver/2020/10/19/twitter-facebook-censored-trump-campaign-65-times-leave
#30 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/corinne-weaver/2020/10/28/big-tech-alters-election-policies-26-times-stop-social
#31 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/alec-schemmel/2020/10/28/tech-ceos-struggle-give-single-example-liberals-getting
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.