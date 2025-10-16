APPEALS TO THEIR HUMANITY, OF JUDAH AND OF JESUS ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-OCT 16 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Story of Judah and Tamar is an Example of God's Grace Through Brokenness Showing How Separation Can Lead to Compromise. When the Whole Truth Was Revealed About Tamar's Condition, Judah Himself Acknowledged That She Was More Righteous Than He. And Scripture Further Reveals That From That, She Wound Up in the Genealogy of Jesus. Appeals to the Humanity of Jesus Christ During His Earthly Ministry Likewise Garnered the His Compassion and a Gracious Response.