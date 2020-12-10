SWEDEN GOES MASK LESS, PEI IMPOSES “CIRCUIT BREAKER” LOCKDOWN AND CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED IN BC!!!

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pressfortruth
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Let’s get one thing straight, Covid-19(84) didn’t cancel Christmas, impose lockdowns and destroy the economy…the government did. We are truly living in unprecedented times when entire populations of healthy people can be put on “lockdown”, a term normally reserved for prisoners. The province of PEI announced a new “circuit breaker” lockdown because of FOUR NEW CASES, BC has canceled Christmas based on “case” numbers, meanwhile people in Sweden are living like its 2018 with no lockdowns, no social distancing and no masks! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while providing context to the numbers and more importantly solutions for you and your family moving forward.
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTSRvQoBmK8
https://ca.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN28D1TH
https://www.kamloopsthisweek.com/vaccines-coming-this-month-as-ontario-hits-new-daily-record-and-p-e-i-locks-down-1.24251374
https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/p-e-i-reports-4-new-cases-of-covid-19-circuit-breaker-lockdown-in-effect-1.5220150
https://globalnews.ca/news/7506329/bc-covid-restrictions-update/
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/faq-surveillance.html#National-COVID-19-Case-Surveillance
http://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/pro/programs/publichealth/coronavirus/docs/2019_case_definition.pdf
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1335853853929947136