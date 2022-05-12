⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 12th May 2022

⚡️Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 4 command posts, 34 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment, as well as 2 ammunition depots near Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernigov Region, during the day.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 320 nationalists and up to 72 armoured and motor vehicles.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force have hit 120 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment.



▫️In addition, 1 Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system radar station near Odessa and 1 missile and artillery weapons depot near Krasnopavlovka, Kharkov Region, have been destroyed.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 405 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 12 command posts and 26 artillery units at firing positions.



▫️1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has been destroyed near Koroych, Kharkov Region. 3 Smerch multiple-launch rocket launchers and 2 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces have also been destroyed near Razdolie in Kharkov Region and Slavyansk in Donetsk People's Republic.



💥Air defence means have shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Velikie Prokhody, Velikaya Kamyshevakha in Kharkov Region, Panteleimonovka, Avdeevka and Dolya in Donetsk Region, Oknino and Fabrichnoe in Lugansk Region, Glubokoe in Chernigov Region, Barvinok and Vladimirovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region.



▫️1 Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle has been shot down near Snake Island.



▫️14 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted in the air over Zavody, Sukhaya Kamenka, Pimonovka, Izyum, Malaya Kamyshevakha in Kharkov Region, as well as Goncharovka, Topolskoe and Donetsk.



📊In total, 164 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 821 unmanned aerial vehicles, 303 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,013 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 364 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,471 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,824 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia