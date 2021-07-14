79 DIE GRENFELL TOWER APARTMENTS UK APRIL 2017 - ARE YOU PREPARED ?

Be aware that without proper protection you too and your loved ones are at risk when at home, traveling, or at work without proper protection.

Remember this Medical Fact: 3 Minutes No Air and We as Humans Will DIE?

According to CDC - as little as 500ppm of Carbon Monoxide can be lethal.

You have 30 seconds to evacuate a contaminated area without some sort of breathing protection



Protect yourself from Toxic Smoke Caused by Fire with our ASE30 ( 30 Minutes ) ASE60 ( 60 Minutes )



Protect yourself from Chemical - Biological - Gas Agents as well as Toxic Smoke

with our ASE30BR ( 30 Minutes ) ASE60BR ( 60 Minutes )



Too Many Idiots in Government and especially the EPA of Australia.

Those Masks worn by women and children as well as adults are NOT designed to capture or filter out CARBON MONOXIDE - they are Useless.

According to the CDC - US Center for Disease Control they have published exactly How Much CO ( Carbon Monoxide ) is Too Much.

These levels should be referenced to the effects on healthy people.

Health effects can vary significantly based on age, sex, weight, and overall state of health.



PPM = parts per million molecules of air



12,000 PPM - Death within 1 – 3 minutes – Realize that it is only .012% concentration at this level

1600 PPM - Nausea within 20 minutes, death within 1 hour

800 PPM - Nausea and convulsions – death within 2 hours

400 PPM - Frontal headaches 1-2 hours life threatening within 3 hours

50 PPM - Maximum level for continuous exposure in an 8 hour workday according to US FEDERAL LAW

10–35 PPM - Marginal Small children, elderly, and those suffering respiratory or heart problems

9 PPM - The concentration often found on busy city streets

1 – 9 PPM - Any increase of CO from outside warrants further investigation but may not be an immediate health risk



Carbon monoxide (CO) is the major toxin responsible for most fire-related fatalities.

It's often called "the silent killer" because it's odorless, colorless, and incredibly deadly.

CO is present in virtually all fires, and is lethal in concentrations as low as 0.5% (500 PPM)

and incapacitating in even lower concentrations.





We are an international manufacturer of Affordable Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment

with offices located in St. Louis, Missouri USA and Guangzhou, China

specializing in Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment, such as; Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, Fire Blankets, Gas Masks,

CHEM-BIO, Gas Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, CBRN, SCBA's, Fire Escape Ropes, Escape Ladders, Fireman's Suits.



Providing solutions for Governments, Military, Fire, First Responders, Rescue Authorities

and PPE Personal Protective Equipment for Individuals WORLD WIDE.



We supply the NBA in USA / The US Air Force / Australian Air Force / The Philippine Navy /

The CIA ( Central Intelligence Agency ) Exxon-Mobile / Shell Oil / NASA / The United Nations

/ Nestle / FEDEX / Dow Chemical / Samsung Electronics / NVIDIA, Heineken and 1000's of others World Wide.



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