The Canonical Jesus, the Hidden Years, and the Diverging Hopes of Judaism and Christianity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore what the Bible actually says about Jesus’ missing years, Jewish vs Christian views of the Messiah, resurrection, afterlife, and why most Christians don’t realize the final hope is a renewed earth, not eternal heaven. A calm, factual comparison of two ancient faiths.
#Jesus #BibleStudy #ChristianityExplained #JewishFaith #Resurrection