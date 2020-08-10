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ANOTHER FRONTLINE DOC SPEAKS OUT
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11043 views • August 10, 2020
ANOTHER FRONTLINE DOC SPEAKS OUT
After a dozen MD’s, along with a letter signed by a coalition of 600+ medical professionals, stood on Capitol Hill a few weeks ago emphasizing the massive disinformation campaign against hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has cost America countless lives, triple-board-certified Dr. Lisa Saff Koche was inspired to stand up with her fellow doctors and post a video on her own experiences using HCQ.
#FrontlineDoctors #BeBrave #Covid19 #Health #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
After a dozen MD’s, along with a letter signed by a coalition of 600+ medical professionals, stood on Capitol Hill a few weeks ago emphasizing the massive disinformation campaign against hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has cost America countless lives, triple-board-certified Dr. Lisa Saff Koche was inspired to stand up with her fellow doctors and post a video on her own experiences using HCQ.
#FrontlineDoctors #BeBrave #Covid19 #Health #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
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