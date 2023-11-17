Create New Account
At This Point, I'm Just So Embarrassed For Israel. They Are Trying So Hard And Failing Miserably.
Published 19 hours ago

MIRRORED

Israeli soldier claims Arabic calendar is Hamas 'guardian list'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0g1o8aPep-8&ab_channel=TRTWorld

An Israeli military spokesman is being ridiculed online for calling an Arabic calendar a Hamas guard duty list.

Israeli army criticised over edited video of 'Hamas weapons' 'found' at Al Shifa Hospital

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4nIQPQIgvw&ab_channel=TRTWorld

The Israeli army is facing massive backlash after re-uploading an edited version of their ‘one-shot’ video claiming to show ‘Hamas weapons’ allegedly found in Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine’s Gaza.

Israel says Hamas is operating inside Al Shifa hospital

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--2yZvgsXDE&ab_channel=TRTWorld

Israel remains under pressure to provide credible evidence to prove Hamas is operating beneath the Al-Shifa hospital.  It claims to have found a small cache of weapons in the hospital, but it's claims have not been independently verified, and many experts are not convinced.

Isreal retains the backing of the UnIted States, which says it has intelligence that Hamas has a command centre beneath the facility, but neither Hamas, nor hostages have been found. Yunus Emre reports.

Video of 'nurse' denouncing Hamas occupation of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza is fake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQ-CxCEELmQ&ab_channel=FRANCE24English

A viral video shows a suspicious testimony of a so-called 'nurse' working at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital. In the video, the nurse claims that Hamas is stealing all of the hospital's food, fuel and medicine. We explain why this video is staged in this edition of Truth or Fake.

Keywords
liesisraelmediaevidencefakezionistsgazanursepalestine genocideal shifa hospital

