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THIS GUY HAS GOT TO BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST MORONS MSNBC PUTS ON AIR
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110 views • June 20, 2021
THE DUMBASS ACTUALLY THINKS THE ELECTION WAS LEGIT WHEN JUST IN SEPT 2020 WAS EVEN SAYING VOTING MACHINES WERE COMPROMISED. CANT MAKE THIS UP.
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