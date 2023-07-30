Luz: Sunlight Will Not Reach the Earth! Cold Not Previously Experienced Will Penetrate the Skin!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
July 29, 2023
The Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on July 18th:
📖NEW CHILDREN'S CATHOLIC BOOK: Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!
US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD
Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf
UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
🌟 For Australian devotees
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215
📖 Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R
🌟FREE DELIVERY WORLDWIDE !
https://www.bookdepository.com/Pieta-Apocalyse-Ron-Ray/9780645665208?ref=grid-view
🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:
https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbX2XBrCmpc