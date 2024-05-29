“People were dropping like flies” after vaxx roll-out | Nurse Beverly Hansen

"[E]arly on, when...the COVID vaccine shots [were] rolled out, people were dropping like flies. I mean, the vaccines would roll out to a population and then you would see all of these sudden deaths."

Population health expert nurse and whistleblower Beverly Hansen describes for Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) how people "were dropping like flies" following the rollout of the COVID injections. Hansen, who works with insurance companies to come up with "programs to keep people healthy," inclduing chronic disease programs and behavioral health programs, notes that "it was so upsetting" because "no one seemed to be paying attention."

"[E]arly on, when I saw what the COVID vaccine shots, once they rolled out, people were dropping like flies. I mean, the vaccines would roll out to a population and then you would see all of these sudden deaths," Hansen says. "It hit the media, it hit the news, it was so upsetting to me. Because no one seemed to be paying attention."

Hansen says that she wrote a letter to the chief medical officer at the largest insurance company in Alabama, talking about a co-worker that he knew, that dropped dead, right after the vaccines rolled out. However, Hansen says, they kept saying, "'Well, he died of something else..." The whistleblower notes they chalked the death up to "a mysterious blood clot."

"And that was one of the first signals [of mass death], I mean, these blood clots were happening, and they weren't exactly where everyone thought they would be," Hansen says. In regard to when she could expect people to start dropping like flies, she notes that "it depends on when they rolled them [the injections] out" in a given population.

"[S]o, for my elderly uncle, who ended up getting TIAs [transient ischemic attacks] that was one of the first groups that got rolled out, and then he was dead of a stroke within six to eight weeks after the vaccine rolled out," Hansen says.

Hansen adds that she "had a cousin whose husband, 50-some-years-old, dropped dead, of a heart attack."

The whistleblower adds that the cousin "ended up with a new onset cancer."

"What is going on with this mRNA?" Hansen asked herself after she began seeing all the deaths. She began following Dr. Pierre Kory (@PierreKory) and Dr. Peter McCullough (@P_McCulloughMD) and figured out how dangerous the injections truly are.

Furthermore, the nurse whistleblower notes that "nobody mandates an emergency use authorization product for anyone. It's always freedom of choice—it is your body, your choice. And all these employers, plus schools, were mandating it."

Finally, Hansen adds in this clip that one of her co-workers had a friend who was "a 16-year-old child with a brain bleed." Hansen adds, "That child did survive, but what 16-year-old child gets a brain bleed out of...the blue? After they take an experimental vaccine."

