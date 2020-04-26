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Jesus Christ - TRUST IN MY MERCY
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17 views • April 26, 2020
My children will drink the cup of their own sins, these being times of suffering as a result of the great errors to which this generation has exposed itself. And it is the area of Santa Fe de la Vera Cruz that will be greatly tested.
Pray for this city in Argentina, whose suffering will spread through Argentina with grief and great sadness.
Pray, My children for My Land where I preached AND WAS LED TO DEATH ON THE CROSS, it will be subject to attacks.
Pray, children for the area of Santa Cruz in Brazil. It will suffer.
Pray, children, the passive war will become clear before the eyes of humanity and man will see another armed conflict arise.
Pray, as the Act of My Mercy is close to humanity, and you need to persist in Faith, so that after the Warning (1) My Angels who remain on Earth might take souls faithful to Me to where they are to preach and where they will be needed to encourage My faithful.
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
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Back in 2015 the NIH under the direction of Dr. Tony Fauci gave a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-fauci-gave-3-7-million-wuhan-laboratory-something-going-rudy-giuliani-drops-bomb-niaid-director-dr-tony-fauci/
Pray for this city in Argentina, whose suffering will spread through Argentina with grief and great sadness.
Pray, My children for My Land where I preached AND WAS LED TO DEATH ON THE CROSS, it will be subject to attacks.
Pray, children for the area of Santa Cruz in Brazil. It will suffer.
Pray, children, the passive war will become clear before the eyes of humanity and man will see another armed conflict arise.
Pray, as the Act of My Mercy is close to humanity, and you need to persist in Faith, so that after the Warning (1) My Angels who remain on Earth might take souls faithful to Me to where they are to preach and where they will be needed to encourage My faithful.
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
----------------
Back in 2015 the NIH under the direction of Dr. Tony Fauci gave a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-fauci-gave-3-7-million-wuhan-laboratory-something-going-rudy-giuliani-drops-bomb-niaid-director-dr-tony-fauci/
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