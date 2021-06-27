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DR. BRYAN ARDIS INTERVIEWS DR. CARRIE MADEJ
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564 views • June 27, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish




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The Dr. Ardis Show
https://www.thedrardisshow.com

Ardis Labs
https://www.ArdisLabs.com

Dr. Carrie Madej
https://twitter.com/DrMadej

Dr. Carrie Madej
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9

The Serendipity Group
https://SerendipityGroup.org

Dr. Carrie Madej Goes Full Truth On Jab, "There's No Off Button" by Stew Peters (22:17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nlaU9zmoDc48

Kate Shemirani Interviews Dr. Carrie Madej About mRNA Injections And Transhumanism (44:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RY918EXrtcT8

Transhumanism by Dr. Carrie Madej (1:04:59)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2pYoYJXLKPQu

Critically Thinking Episode 48 With Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt And Dr. Christiane Northrup (1:05:10)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrKZ59uLiJQM

Critically Thinking Episode 44 With Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt And Dr. Christiane Northrup (1:19:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r8ir7ZyTlb9c

The Real Goals Of The Great Reset, Jamie Glazov Interviews Dr. Carrie Madej (37:30)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/58Ow8uM4yVqP

mRNA Injections And How They Alter Our DNA by Dr. Carrie Madej (1:18:13)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UWF2CrjplKZS

Rise Up And Protect Our Human Rights by Dr. Carrie Madej (2:19)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a1OxzqoO07Ny

Dr. Carrie Madej Interviewed by Mike Adams (1:00:33)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W2aJeNatuSzi

Warnings About The Covid-19 mRNA Injection by Dr. Carrie Madej (24:29)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SGqV4nUDqCHB

Under The Wire - A Conversation With Dr. Carrie Madej (1:01:52)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J36GmpF5Na7W

The Gene Code Injection An Experiment On Humanity? by Dr. Carrie Madej (33:34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQaOBBLB9vjr

Why mRNA Injections Are A Threat To Humanity And Cause Infertility, Cui Bono by Dr. Carrie Madej (46:10)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QvyACCyLY1Sh

Human 2.0 - A Wake-Up Call To The World by Dr. Carrie Madej (21:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6zuStIgRHqti

Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman On VX, Hydrogel, And Secret Government Programs (1:12:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MMsOEjmceUj8

Warning For Humanity - COVID-19 Vaccine And Transhumanism by Dr. Carrie Madej (55:28)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1wLpEKkDn3S

Anti-Human Endgame Behind mRNA Injections by Dr. Carrie Madej (51:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qqw79yVCovOo

Critically Thinking Episode 44 With Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt And Dr. Christiane Northrup (1:19:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r8ir7ZyTlb9c

Critically Thinking Episode 48 With Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt And Dr. Christiane Northrup (1:05:10)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrKZ59uLiJQM

Dr. Christiane Northrup | Women's Health Expert
https://www.drnorthrup.com

Millions Against Medical Mandates
https://mamm.org

Dr. Bryan Ardis Interviews Dr. Christiane Northrup (1:05:27)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6bGhQej57RZk

The mRNA Injection Is A Lethal Weapon by Dr. Christiane Northrup (21:31)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pe0YkZZjTIeS

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