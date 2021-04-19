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Mantis Laser Academy Review // The Mantis Laser Academy App - dry fire training evolved?
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13 views • April 19, 2021
Have you wondered about the Mantis Laser Academy? Well after playing with it for a few weeks, here is my Mantis Laser Academy Review. See if the Mantis laser academy training kit will help your dry fire practice.
Make sure you watch my 7 Days of the Mantis Laser Academy videos. In some of those videos, I use the mantis blackbeard, Mantis x10 Elite with the Mantis Laser Academy. There are a bunch of dry fire drills that will teach you how to dry fire with laser ammo.
#dryfire #mantis #laseracademy #laser #academy #mantisx #theroguebanshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
The Mantis Products that I have worked with - 0:04
The Mantis Laser Academy Review - 0:44
The Mantis Laser Academy App - 0:49
The Mantis Laser Academy Targets - 1:28
The Mantis Laser Academy Upgrade from Portable to Standard - 2:14
The Mantis Laser Academy components - 2:49
The Mantis Laser Academy Start/Stop/Clear/Close Target - 3:26
The Mantis Laser Academy Head to Head Targets - 4:09
The Mantis Laser Academy training portal - 4:39
The Mantis Laser Academy Score - 5:26
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How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
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Social Media
Website
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Instagram
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Facebook
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Gear that I run
Computer
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Studio
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Make sure you watch my 7 Days of the Mantis Laser Academy videos. In some of those videos, I use the mantis blackbeard, Mantis x10 Elite with the Mantis Laser Academy. There are a bunch of dry fire drills that will teach you how to dry fire with laser ammo.
#dryfire #mantis #laseracademy #laser #academy #mantisx #theroguebanshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
The Mantis Products that I have worked with - 0:04
The Mantis Laser Academy Review - 0:44
The Mantis Laser Academy App - 0:49
The Mantis Laser Academy Targets - 1:28
The Mantis Laser Academy Upgrade from Portable to Standard - 2:14
The Mantis Laser Academy components - 2:49
The Mantis Laser Academy Start/Stop/Clear/Close Target - 3:26
The Mantis Laser Academy Head to Head Targets - 4:09
The Mantis Laser Academy training portal - 4:39
The Mantis Laser Academy Score - 5:26
-------
How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
-------
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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