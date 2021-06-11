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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Cyber pandemia.
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9487 views • June 11, 2021
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy zapowiedziane przez grupy globalistyczne cyber ataki na infrastrukturę, które w słowach Klausa Schwaba mają być nieporównywalnie bardziej niszczące od epidemii koronawirusa.
Więcej na ten temat w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/od_event_201_do,p1676178598
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/na_zyczenie_schwaba,p1987986259
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/druga_faza_pandemii,p1775639561
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/klaus_schwab_chce,p829973730
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/klaus_schwab_od,p313065925
Więcej na ten temat w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/od_event_201_do,p1676178598
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/na_zyczenie_schwaba,p1987986259
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/druga_faza_pandemii,p1775639561
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/klaus_schwab_chce,p829973730
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/klaus_schwab_od,p313065925
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