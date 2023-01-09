Army with armored cars in Brasilia - 010923

In the capital of Brazil, the riots have already been suppressed, government buildings have been taken under control, and Bolsonaro from Florida has condemned on Twitter these same protests and the seizure of the National Congress, the residence of the President and the Supreme Court, saying that he has always been for order and the constitution, and it’s not good to do so

The Brazilian Army, in tandem with the police, have begun to arrest protestors and secure government buildings. With the loyalty of the security services to the Lula Government, it appears unlikely the latter will be dislodged from power.About the situation in Brazil by the beginning of January 9th.

1. A state of emergency has been declared in the capital of Brazil until January 30. Various rights of citizens will be limited in accordance with the law on emergency situations.

2. Brazilian President Lula da Silva announced the intervention of federal troops in the country's capital to suppress the rebellion.

3. Argentina and Chile officially invited Brazil to send special police forces to the capital to help the Brazilian police in suppressing the riots.

4. The Brazilian authorities promise to bring the perpetrators of the pogroms to the most severe responsibility.

5. Venezuelan President Maduro called the coup attempt in Brazil a neo-fascist rebellion.

Checkpoints set up in the capital of Brazil - the governor of the city was removed from office after the pogroms

In Brazil, the confrontation between the army and supporters of the country's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro continued all night Moscow time. As a result, more than 400 people were detained on suspicion of participating in the riots, and the new head of the country, Lula da Silva, came to the place.

Now, checkpoints have been set up near the Congress, which the protesters tried to storm, armored personnel carriers continue to arrive at the site, and Bolsonaro himself has disowned the protesters. Meanwhile, according to local media reports, the court removed the governor of the capital Brasilia from office. It is not yet known how many people were injured in the riots. However, judging by the footage from the scene, there may be dozens of them.

-

Security forces in Brazil launched an operation to eliminate the camp of Bolsonaro supporters, 1.2 thousand people have already been taken out on 40 buses, they will be checked by the police - media





