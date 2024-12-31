BREAKING-NEWS-WHAT-THE-DRONES-REALLY-ARE-Dr-Steven-Greer-FULL-DISCLOSURE

Breaking News on the Drones, Orbs, what they are and what's coming next, from The Disclosure Project's Dr. Steven Greer. What does the Government know they're not telling, and is the warning sign of an impending Black Flag event or UFO contact? Learn the truth from The Disclosure Project's Dr. Steven Greer LIVE in this special emergency YouTube interview!





Dr. Steven Greer: A renowned UFO researcher and advocate, Dr. Greer shares his extensive knowledge and experience in uncovering government secrets related to extraterrestrial life. Congressman Tim Burchett: A member of Congress who has been vocal about the need for transparency and disclosure regarding UFOs, Burchett provides insights into the political landscape surrounding the issue. Military Whistleblowers: Brave individuals who have come forward with their personal experiences and firsthand encounters with UFOs. Their testimonies offer compelling evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence and the government's attempts to conceal it. The documentary explores the historical context of UFO sightings, government involvement, and the ongoing efforts to expose the truth. Battle for Disclosure aims to spark a national conversation about the UFO phenomenon and demand accountability from those who have kept the truth hidden for so long.





The Disclosure Project Trailer Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKTZEwPgoKc&

Dr Greer's website: http://drstevengreer.com/

Dr Greer's archive: http://dpiarchive.com/

Dr Greer's DPIA crowdfunding site: https://dparchiveproject.com/









Tags: Drones, Orbs, The Disclosure Project, Dr Steven Greer, Steven Greer, Government, Black Flag, UFO, UFO researcher, UFOs, extraterrestrial life, extraterrestrial, Congressman Tim Burchett, Tim Burchett, Military, Military Whistleblowers, Whistleblowers, intelligence, documentary, UFO phenomenon



