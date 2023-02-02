The difference between religion and a relationship

In this Episode I try to explain the true difference between religion and a relationship with Yeshua and Father Yahweh. I reveal how through this religion that this Country uses is a danger to everyone and how through it Father Yahweh is Judging America.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.