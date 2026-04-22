Alex Jones Full Show 4/22/26

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Major New Information Released PROVING That The SPLC Runs Every Major White Supremist Organization In North America & Directly Carried Out The Oklahoma City Bombing Under Orders From The Clinton Admin! . Alex Jones Breaks Down More Key Examples Of Their Criminal Activity & This Historic 11-Count Indictment By Trump’s DOJ!