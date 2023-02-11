Globalists Blood-Lust to Start WorldWar3-U.S. Believes 1st Strike Nuclear War is OK !

Most Americans and people in the western world are very unaware of how serious the situation in Ukraine, and Europe (NATO) is becoming. The Mainstream Media will give you little "hints" about nuclear war's "possibilities", and try to blame Russia for this. In reality, the bank-ster Globalist Cabal run by the world's largest Oligarchs out of Davos, Switzerland are DELUSIONAL in their belief that nuclear war is "winnable". Harley Schlanger is an American Journalist living in Germany and is VERY connected to the spectrum of Geo-Politics. His knowledge is extensive and he has proven himself to be a voice of reason in a world that is allowing their T.V. sets to drive them MAD !

