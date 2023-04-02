Congress's Bait & Switch Bait: Ban TikTok | RESTRICT ACT

Congress's Bait & Switch Bait: Ban TikTok Switch:
#RESTRICTAct
Ban US citizens from using VPNs "subject to up to $1 million in fines and/or 20 years in prison" Don't be fooled. "This is going to give sweeping powers to the security state." -
@markwarner
#RESTRICTAct
https://twitter.com/i/status/1642552366670172160
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.