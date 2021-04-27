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Gen. Keane reacts to Kerry's latest Iran controversy
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142 views • April 27, 2021
Special Climate Envoy John Kerry denies allegations he detailed covert Israeli operations to Iran. Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane reacts amid growing U.S. tensions with the regime.
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