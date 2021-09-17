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Are you a soldier,a police officer? Better see whats next!! From the CCP horses mouth
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920 views • September 17, 2021
After you assist those of us to get a vaccine against our will.. this will be your fate.
The antidote is not a cure!! Its just to keep you from spreading whats been injected into you
The antidote is not a cure!! Its just to keep you from spreading whats been injected into you
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