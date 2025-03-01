THE EPSTEIN LIST PSYOP! - Israeli Controlled Government Doesn't Want You To See Epstein's Blackmail

Find Tim Picciott HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the Jeffrey Epstein "client list" psyop which we've reported on previously when the last nonsense documents came out.

The documents released under "phase one" to mainstream alternative media "influencers" were essentially entirely redacted.

The truth is, the Israel First government of the United States would never release the "documents" and it's likely that they don't even have the documents.

Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad blackmail operative who gathered video of politicians, business leaders and celebrities committing horrible acts against children. This was then used to form official narratives. Epstein bragged about being a Mossad operative. He even got a sweetheart plea deal by a Trump administration official who was then his lawyer, Alexander Acosta.

Epstein was not the only agent, he's just the most well known. Diddy is likely part of the same operation.

With the government bowing to Israel, it's obvious they needed a limited hangout psyop to keep the people at bay. Has it worked? It's yet to be seen as many are furious about the redacted documents. With that said, it certainly will keep many distracted and sitting on their hands well into the future with no actual evidence being presented to bring down the international cabal. Of course, that cabal is headquartered at the very least in Israel.

In this video, we push back against people like Ian Carrol who is telling us to "just trust them" and by them, the government, the head of the FBI, etc. Not exactly the words one would expect from "alternative media" but these are the times we're living in.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

