© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MICHAEL GUNNER CHIEF MINISTER OF NT AUSTRALIA HAS BEEN SERVED WITH DOCUMENTS BY SUPREME COURT
Follow
4
Share
Report
150 views • November 29, 2021
This psychopathic Politician tyrant Michael Gunner has finally been served with official documents stamped and received by supreme court NT. Hopefully he gets sent to the gallows with the rest of the politicians for covid crimes against humanity.
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.