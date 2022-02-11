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United Network News - Live@5 - Anti-Aging Doubles Covid Studies, ARCHON, Global Radiation Rise, FCC's Violation, CDC, NIAID, NIH Corrupt, Antibodies Vs Jabs, 5G & Covid Linked by PubMed Plus...
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61 views • February 11, 2022
* United Network News reports on The 150 page University of Washington and John Hopkins University's research into 5G and the non-ionising radiation's effect on mother nature.
* Following on from Aug'21; United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit judges in favor of EHT (Environmental Health Trust) and petitioners; finds FCC violated the Administrative Procedure Act and failed to respond to comments on environmental harm.
* A study from PubMed https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ shows increased 'RF' (Radio Frequencies) causes blood oxygen failure, just like what was identified as Covid19.
* The nanobot ARCHON Nanite Operating System built in USA and Isreal has been disabled; it's more common global name is the third vaccination jab 'Booster'. No more will be made and the current booster stock shall be past its jab-by-date soon.
* US Congressman (R-OH) Jim Jordan interviews Dr Makary on the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (NIAID) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases & (NIH) National Institutes of Health's incomes totalling over $58B a year, yet NEVER taking natural immunity into account, as this would not generate an income for Big Pharma.
Dr Makary confirms he is indipendently studding natural immunity without the backing of any of this $58B; as is Israel who found natural immunity was 27 times more affective than the current medication offered by big Pharma.
Dr Makary shockingly confirms, whilst humanity is locked up due to a virus (approx) 99.7% safe; Big Pharma's spent double the budget of Covid reserach on Anti-Aging.
This $58B is public money! But not the biggest cost, these mandates, the effect to the ecconomy, children's education, humanities physical & mental health etc etc are the largest cost...The cost of freedom.
We have subjected 72 million children to intence restrictions for two years, and we don't have the most basic research. We've never even had an NIH funded study on masks and kids, yet masks are also manufactured to make money more than make humanity safe.
Over 1000 studies on the virus show no efficacy to slow or stop the spread of the virus, all documented with Dr Fauci, CDC, NIH, FDA & WHO (World Health Organisation)
All in all, a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY is a case building exercise and already under way with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich leading the worldwide investigation (2 Minute Recap) here: https://rumble.com/vuf1ii-crimes-against-humanity-2-minute-overview.html
Meanwhile The Canadian Truckers have sparked a revolution; already stoppng one mandate. Follow The Freedom Convoy Here: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Catch up with humanities true past and future (here) https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
Joining an Assembly is how you change the world. Find your local Assembly: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6205b3365faff6001cdd0b9f/Live@5-with-Matt-Omerta-21022
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
* Following on from Aug'21; United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit judges in favor of EHT (Environmental Health Trust) and petitioners; finds FCC violated the Administrative Procedure Act and failed to respond to comments on environmental harm.
* A study from PubMed https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ shows increased 'RF' (Radio Frequencies) causes blood oxygen failure, just like what was identified as Covid19.
* The nanobot ARCHON Nanite Operating System built in USA and Isreal has been disabled; it's more common global name is the third vaccination jab 'Booster'. No more will be made and the current booster stock shall be past its jab-by-date soon.
* US Congressman (R-OH) Jim Jordan interviews Dr Makary on the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (NIAID) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases & (NIH) National Institutes of Health's incomes totalling over $58B a year, yet NEVER taking natural immunity into account, as this would not generate an income for Big Pharma.
Dr Makary confirms he is indipendently studding natural immunity without the backing of any of this $58B; as is Israel who found natural immunity was 27 times more affective than the current medication offered by big Pharma.
Dr Makary shockingly confirms, whilst humanity is locked up due to a virus (approx) 99.7% safe; Big Pharma's spent double the budget of Covid reserach on Anti-Aging.
This $58B is public money! But not the biggest cost, these mandates, the effect to the ecconomy, children's education, humanities physical & mental health etc etc are the largest cost...The cost of freedom.
We have subjected 72 million children to intence restrictions for two years, and we don't have the most basic research. We've never even had an NIH funded study on masks and kids, yet masks are also manufactured to make money more than make humanity safe.
Over 1000 studies on the virus show no efficacy to slow or stop the spread of the virus, all documented with Dr Fauci, CDC, NIH, FDA & WHO (World Health Organisation)
All in all, a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY is a case building exercise and already under way with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich leading the worldwide investigation (2 Minute Recap) here: https://rumble.com/vuf1ii-crimes-against-humanity-2-minute-overview.html
Meanwhile The Canadian Truckers have sparked a revolution; already stoppng one mandate. Follow The Freedom Convoy Here: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Catch up with humanities true past and future (here) https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
Joining an Assembly is how you change the world. Find your local Assembly: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6205b3365faff6001cdd0b9f/Live@5-with-Matt-Omerta-21022
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
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