Event date 10oct2022. Pfizer was grilled and CEO Albert Bourla did not turn up

Here is the complete interaction of European member of Parliament Rob Roos and Pfizer executive Janine Small. The question to Pfizer was "Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market?" Yes or no?





Here is the link to the original recording of the European Special Committee on COVID-19 pandemic. Forward to 15:21:22 to hear Rob Roos ask Pfizer executive Janine Small about testing the shot for transmission. Then forward to 15:31:46 to hear the answerhttps://multimedia.europarl.europa.eu/en/webstreaming/covi-committee-meeting_20221010-1430-COMMITTEE-COVI

