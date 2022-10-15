Event date 10oct2022. Pfizer was grilled and CEO Albert Bourla did not turn up
Here is the link to the original recording of the European Special Committee on COVID-19 pandemic. Forward to 15:21:22 to hear Rob Roos ask Pfizer executive Janine Small about testing the shot for transmission. Then forward to 15:31:46 to hear the answerhttps://multimedia.europarl.europa.eu/en/webstreaming/covi-committee-meeting_20221010-1430-COMMITTEE-COVI
