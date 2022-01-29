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The TRUE Benefits of #Masks for an Ugly Society
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20 views • January 29, 2022
The CDC recently stated that masks Do little to prevent the transmission of Omicron. Many people are infuriated that they must continue to wear a mask, from children in schools not being able to pick up on fatal signals, and possibly losing disability forever, two people that just want to be able to communicate to each other and feel that it's an imposition.
But at least continued mask wearing will protect from #ugly people. #Fauci
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But at least continued mask wearing will protect from #ugly people. #Fauci
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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